Playful mongoose disrupted a Golf tournament in South Africa
November 20, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Mongoose broke the Golf tournament. Curious tailed occupied in South Africa. There is in the sun city tournament, players compete for $ 2.5 million. However, Mangusta before this was not the case. They were catching balls and moved them anywhere.
It is worth noting that three years ago, the news wrote about a similar incident at the same competition.
However, then a pack of mongooses ran through the Golf course without hitting a single ball. However, pretty entertained participants and spectators. The incident happened during the competitions of the European tour PGA (PGA) – noted in the news “Today” on TV channel “Ukraine”.