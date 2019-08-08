Playing sports can be dangerous: the girl crushed by a boulder during a morning jog
In Greece, the British astrophysicist Natalie and Christopher went for a traditional morning run along the coast of the island of Ikaria in the Aegean sea. She moved recently, together with his companion. However, back home the girl was not meant to be, writes Daily Mail.
It is reported that 34-year-old Christopher disappeared from his home on Monday morning, but found her body was only due to the “unexpectedly” joined the phone.
According to journalists, while Jogging a rocky trail, which Natalie was running normally, collapsed right under her feet and dragged a lover of fitness in a 20-metre gorge. Then on top of the girl fell a large boulder and she most likely lost consciousness.
This time she several times tried to call her boyfriend, who is not named, however, after several unsuccessful attempts, he called the police. True, he immediately fell under suspicion, because his pillow was blood found and the maid allegedly heard the cries of their quarrel and said, “likely”, they slept in separate beds.
The scenario of the murder, the police quickly rejected, however, the investigation of a possible murder is not terminated, because the question remains, who activated the mobile phone of the deceased.
It is noted that Christopher was a supporter of an active lifestyle, on her pages in social networks posted a lot of photos in which she plays sports, and on the eve of her disappearance, she published a post in which he said that he would like to try mountain climbing.
As previously reported “FACTS” at the beginning of the year, two tourists who went to the Carpathians, and lost there very casually preparing for the ascent. The result was predictable: one tourist found dead from hypothermia, the second survived, but froze both feet and for two weeks will spend in the hospital.
