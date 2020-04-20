Playing the legend of “Barcelona” expects to hold a farewell match in Albacete
Andres Iniesta
Former Barcelona midfielder and the Spanish national team Andres Iniesta wants to hold a farewell match in Albacete, according to Marca.
World champion 2010 and two-time European champion (2008 and 2012) expects to officially say goodbye to football.
“Yes, I dream about a special farewell match – quoted most successful Spanish player in history (37 titles) edition. – It would be something special. But other players also wanted this farewell.
I don’t know if it will work. The calendar is now very difficult for all, very dense. It is not easy to make many players were simultaneously available. But as a venue I would choose Albacete, where I had my debut. To close the circle,” said Andres, who plays for Japanese “Vissel Kobe”.
At the same time, Iniesta has hinted that he has no plans to retire soon. Also ex-captain of “Barcelona” has expressed confidence that the Catalan club will not have a generation of pupils that were with him.
“This generation will never happen again. But this does not mean that the next will be worse, given the way the club works. I saw Puyol gone, gone like Victor Valdes, Xavi… then you Should concentrate on the current situation. You still have a top team,” said 35-year-old.
“Now I want to extend his career as much as possible. Want to kick the ball as much as you can because it makes me happy. I have a contract until 2021, but I look at the situation at the end of each season. Now I feel in good shape, motivated. I want to continue to play and glad to be here now.
But when I retire, as I said, I want to return to Barcelona, added a living legend.