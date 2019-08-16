Playing with jellyfish-Dolphin has become an Internet star
August 16, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Loading...
The video was taken near the Danish city Sønderborg.
In Denmark filmed on video, how to play Dolphin tosses a jelly restroom in the air, catches it and throws again, says “Popular mechanics”.
Video was made near the port of Sønderborg, Denmark. They were published in his account in Instagram Tordsen Joachim (Joachim Thordsen).
Loading...
READ In Moscow used to torture detainees at the meetings, the authorities banned the rally on 17 August