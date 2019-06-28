‘Please do not interfere in elections: how was the meeting, trump and Putin in Osaka
The President of the United States Donald trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the summit of “Big twenty” in Osaka, writes about this NEWSru.com.
The meeting was held at 14:00 local time (03:00 new York time) and lasted about half an hour. The leaders discussed the situation in Iran, Syria, Venezuela and Ukraine, as well as regional conflicts. They also discussed the issues of strategic stability, trade, and disarmament.
Prior to the meeting and the summit itself, trump and Putin briefly spoke. The US President stated that he expects “great conversation” and the President of Russia noted that they “have something to talk about”.
Trump noted that the situation at the meeting with Putin at the summit of “Big twenty” in Osaka is similar to the situation at the award ceremony “Oscar”. Trump also said that he was honored to attend the summit with the leader of the Kremlin.
It is noted that in the negotiations of the parties also attended trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, Secretary of state Mike Pompeo, assistant to the President for homeland security John Bolton, the President’s adviser Fiona hill, head of Finance Steve Mnuchin and press Secretary Stephanie Grisham.
From the Russian side the meeting was attended by assistant to the President Yuri Ushakov, foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, first Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov and the press Secretary of the President Dmitry Peskov.
During the press conference, when journalists asked questions that trump heard the words of Russian interference in the elections in 2020. Then he turned to Putin with a smile and said: “Please do not interfere in elections,” threatening at the same finger.
The white house said that improved relations between America and Russia is in the mutual interests of the countries and interests around the world. Both sides agreed that they will continue discussions about the model of arms control 21st century.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- This was the first meeting trump and Putin after the completion of the investigation of spectracolor Robert Mueller, who found no evidence of collusion electoral headquarters of the trump with the Kremlin, however, proved that Russian hackers interfered in the U.S. presidential election in 2016.
- The last bilateral talks the leaders of Russia and the United States held in July 2018 at a summit in Helsinki. Trump and Putin had more than a two-hour meeting, which was attended by only their interpreters. Some American intelligence officers had not been informed about its contents.
- Trump canceled the meeting with Putin at the summit “Big twenty” in Argentina in November 2018. The reason for this decision, according to the American leader, was the capture of Russia Ukrainian ships in the Kerch Strait.
- But Putin at the G20 summit trump will hold talks with Chinese President XI Jinping, crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Muhammad bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Trump will also meet with Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel, Prime Minister of India Narendra modi, Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison, as well as the host of the summit Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe.