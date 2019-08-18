Plus-size model Ashley Graham first showed pregnant belly in tight dress

| August 18, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
The star thanked fans for their congratulations.

Plus-size модель Эшли Грэм впервые показала беременный животик в обтягивающем платье

Size model plus size Ashley Graham, who recently announced her pregnancy, enjoys an interesting position.

On the page in Instagram celebrity has shared a photograph, which appears with a considerable rounded tummy. Pregnancy celebrity stressed mini dress green color. “I can’t wait to see you,” commented the photo Graham.

Meanwhile, congratulations from followers keep coming. “Very happy for you and your family, you’re the best mom”, “congratulations, honey. You look even more luxurious than I ever thought”, “this is pure love” — written by fans.

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.