Plus-size model Ashley Graham first showed pregnant belly in tight dress

The star thanked fans for their congratulations.
Size model plus size Ashley Graham, who recently announced her pregnancy, enjoys an interesting position.
On the page in Instagram celebrity has shared a photograph, which appears with a considerable rounded tummy. Pregnancy celebrity stressed mini dress green color. “I can’t wait to see you,” commented the photo Graham.
Meanwhile, congratulations from followers keep coming. “Very happy for you and your family, you’re the best mom”, “congratulations, honey. You look even more luxurious than I ever thought”, “this is pure love” — written by fans.
