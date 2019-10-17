Plus size model Tess Holliday talked about his depression
Tess Holliday showed fans a naked picture and said that after childbirth is depression. Post about the problems the plus size model posted a microblog in Instagram.
On submitted photos naked Holliday sits on the bed. Near her lies her son Bowie. Due to the lack of clothes you can see the tattoo on the body of a celebrity. In comments to the post the complete model said that after the birth felt a storm of emotions: stress, anxiety, loneliness. At that moment her friends were not parents, therefore, could not support.
Followers sympathized with Holliday. Many wished the star to gain strength and get rid of sadness. Model speaks openly about the problem and this is important, as often women are afraid to ask for help.