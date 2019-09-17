Poachers from North Korea attacked Russian border guards: there are wounded
An armed attack occurred after guards spotted two poacher schooners from North Korea. The court was eventually arrested.
Three Russian border guards were wounded in an armed attack on the part of the crew of a North Korean schooner in the Russian waters of the sea of Japan, writes RBC with reference to TASS and the message of the FSB of Russia.
It is reported that Russian border guards found two North Korean schooners and 11 boats involved in poaching. A single schooner with a crew numbering 21 people arrested immediately.
The crew of the second boat (there were 45 people) attacked members of the observation group, the edge of the ship. The second vessel was also detained, reported later in the FSB.
The poachers were discovered near the banks of Quito-Yamato, the exclusive economic zone of the Russian Federation, said the FSB.
The border guard of the FSB in the Primorsky territory regularly detained in Russian waters of the sea of Japan court, who are engaged in poaching. In April, the border guards detained a foreign ship for illegal fishing in Russian waters of the crab. Then the captain of the vessel tried to escape, in the end the guards to capture him landed on Board the vessel from a helicopter.
In mid-February, the Russian border guards detained a South Korean ship, which led illegal fishing in Russian waters, in particular, the crew was suspected of illegal extraction of a crab.
Russia demands a response
Chargé d’affaires of the DPRK in Russia will cause the Russian foreign Ministry in connection with the attack of the North Korean poachers in the Russian border guards in the sea of Japan, writes Tape.ru with reference to the Russian foreign Ministry and Interfax.
“Today, the Russian foreign Ministry will be called the charge d’affaires of the DPRK in the Russian Federation in connection with the situation with the detention of North Korean vessels carrying out illegal fishing in the Russian exclusive economic zone,” said a spokesman from the Department of information and press of MFA of Russia.