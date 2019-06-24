Podiatrist called foot condition indicating disease
Podiatrist Tracy Byrne listed the condition of the legs, which can indicate disease. According to her, it is possible to detect problems with infections, diabetes, and musculoskeletal disorders.
The doctor noted that the dry and cracked skin on the feet indicates disorders of the thyroid gland, and numbness is an indicator of type II diabetes. Hidden melanoma may appear as black spots or lines under the nails, while yellow indicates an infection in the body. According to the podiatrist, tingling in the legs that warns of damage to the nervous system. If a person has bad heal wounds on the feet, this indicates a high level of sugar in the body.
Sign of heart failure, kidney disease and blood clots are swollen ankles. Gout can cause sharp pain, or swelling larger finger. Podiatrist advises us to choose comfortable and quality shoes, but also need to do more Hiking.