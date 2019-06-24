Podiatrist called foot condition indicating disease

| June 24, 2019 | Health | No Comments

Podiatrist Tracy Byrne listed the condition of the legs, which can indicate disease. According to her, it is possible to detect problems with infections, diabetes, and musculoskeletal disorders.

Ортопед назвала состояния ног, указывающие на болезни

The doctor noted that the dry and cracked skin on the feet indicates disorders of the thyroid gland, and numbness is an indicator of type II diabetes. Hidden melanoma may appear as black spots or lines under the nails, while yellow indicates an infection in the body. According to the podiatrist, tingling in the legs that warns of damage to the nervous system. If a person has bad heal wounds on the feet, this indicates a high level of sugar in the body.

Sign of heart failure, kidney disease and blood clots are swollen ankles. Gout can cause sharp pain, or swelling larger finger. Podiatrist advises us to choose comfortable and quality shoes, but also need to do more Hiking.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.