Podkopayeva “declassified” gender of a newborn baby (photos)
Ukrainian girl Liliya Podkopayeva, which in the third time became a mother, “declassified” gender of a newborn baby.
The gymnast posted a photo with a child, signing it: “the universe”. In hestego she hinted that she gave birth to a girl.
“The happiness of the little girl and mom”, “Congratulations”, write the commentators. “My baby!!! Congratulations! Aren’t you clever! Happiness to you all! And good health”, — said Olya Polyakova.
Congratulated Podkopaevu and the baby and Ani Lorak, and Lesya Nikityuk, and daughter-in-law of Sofia Rotaru Svetlana Evdokimenko.
Joined congratulations of Vladimir Ostapchuk, Nadezhda Matveeva, Katya Buzhinskaya, Natasha Koroleva and others.
Recall that this is the first common child between Lily and her husband Igor Dubinsky. The athlete also has a son and a daughter from his first marriage.
