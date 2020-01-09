Poetry evening Russian karaoke how to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area (10-12 January)
What: Art exhibition The Essentials
When: Friday, January 10, from 18:00.
Where: Voss Gallery, 3344 24th Street, San Francisco, CA 94110
Read more: Voss Gallery proudly presents The Essentials, a group exhibition of new contemporary work 24 California artists. Celebrate the start of the new year, adding to his art collection of work from local artists.
The program involved artists Alynn-Mags, Amandalynn, Crystal Kamoroff, Gale Hart, Harumo Sato, Heather Robinson, Ingrid Wells, Jennifer Banzaca, John Osgood, Joshua Lawyer, Joshua Nissen King, Kate Tova, Luciano Roque, Lucky Rapp, Mike Sanchez, MJ Lindo, Natalia Lvova, Neddie Bakula, Olena Vasylevska, Serge Gay Jr., Steve Javiel, Tati Holt, Tim Irani and The Tracy Piper.
The exhibition will run until February 1, 2020.
Cost: Free.
What: Poetry night
When: Friday, 10 January, 19:30.
Where: Manny’s, 3092 16th Street, San Francisco, CA 94103.
Read more: Soul Food for Thought Open Mic Night is the first poetry night in 2020. Poets, readers, artists – to attend may attend.
Check — in 19:00.
Cost: Free.
What: Russian karaoke
When: Friday, January 10, from 21:00.
Where: Neck of the Woods, 406 Clement St, San Francisco, CA 94118
Read more: Visit Russian karaoke at Neck of the Woods. All guests will be able to perform and hear all your favorite hits in the Russian language, their new interpretations and just enjoy a good evening in great company. Entrance only for people over 21 years old.
Cost: $10.
What: Opening of art exhibition by Elena Kasyanov.
When: Saturday, January 11, from 16:00.
Where: Southern Pacific Brewing 620 Treat Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94110.
Read more: Elena Kasyanov was born in Siberia and grew up in the Bay Area. The artist is currently working in the field of technology. All her work can be bought. Each work is created with passion. Focuses on color, but in later paintings is dominated by abstraction.
This is the second exhibition of the author, so come support the artist and have a good time.
Get your free ticket to confirm your visit.
Cost: Free.
What: Russian Vodka party Olivie and Seledka Sportloto
When: Saturday, January 11, 20:30
Where: Rum & Sugar, 823 Geary Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
More info: This event is truly appreciated by the representatives of the Russian Diaspora.
Come celebrate old New year, to dance to music, eat Olivier, pies, herring under a fur coat, play Lotto and win gifts from Santa Claus.
The entrance fee is 17$, this price includes the food, the place is limited, so register early.
Cost: From $17.
What: A Celebration for Women in Film
When: Saturday, January 11, from 13:00.
Where: 1207 10th St, Berkeley, CA 94710-1508.
More info: This event is intended to celebrate the achievements of women filmmakers, to support the community and offer him even more opportunities to expand possibilities.
Cost: Free.
What: a Walking tour of the island Creek
When: Saturday, January 11, from 10:00.
Where: Islais Creek Community Room, SFMTA”s Islais Creek Facility, 1301 Cesar Chavez (Enter on Indiana St.) San Francisco, California 94124
More info: Join walking tours of the island Creek to learn more about the history and ecology of the area, as well as on the work of the city in mitigating the effects of sea-level rise and adaptation.
Along the way you will discuss the current and future impacts of flooding and sea-level rise, making the port for the adaptation of the coastline. Your contribution is necessary in order to efforts to protect the waterfront reflected the priorities of the community and a shared vision for the future.
Cost: Free.
What: Buying a first home in the United States: a master class with a glass of wine
When: Saturday, January 11, from 11:00.
Where: 51 E Campbell Ave 51 East Campbell Avenue Campbell, CA 95008.
Read more: Russian-speaking team on the purchase of real estate in the San Francisco Bay Area will tell you why and 2020 could be sufficient in order to purchase their own homes. Come to the seminar to get answers to their questions.
Recently completed in time to light the Christmas and new year – a time of magic, kindness, warmth and family comfort. But even more magical and unique it becomes the New year, met in their own home. In this case, the holiday is the preparation for the celebration, because in every ornament, every light, and the glitter on the tree you own hands to create a small miracle – a place of happiness, where you and your family spend the outgoing year and meet the new expectations.
To fulfill this dream you will help Russian-speaking team on the purchase of real estate in the San Francisco Bay Area.
This unusual workshop will be held in the most comfortable and relaxing atmosphere, with wine and cheese.
Some visitors of past master classes have already become happy owners of their own homes in the Bay Area. Meanwhile, right now the market situation is very favorable for purchasing a home. For the second consecutive year the cost of housing in the San Francisco Bay Area has been steadily declining with the growth of the number of homes on the market. In the past year, banks have lowered the rate on average by one percent. This means that you can afford a house on $200 thousand more, or your monthly payment decreases on average by $400. While real estate prices have stabilized, giving you more opportunities to specify the conditions of the contract and the purchase price. The same trend is predicted to continue in 2020.
The purchase of their home in California can become your personal end of the first twenty years of the new Millennium.
Before the guests will perform:
- Liliya Garipova – specialist in buying and selling real estate in the San Francisco Bay Area. She has experience in real estate for over 14 years, is well-versed in the real estate market and can pick the best for customer options. Lily is fluent in both English and Russian, which allows her to work with Russian-speaking clients.
- Steve Flowers is an independent consultant on mortgage. Steve will share the financing options purchase, available today for different categories of home buyers in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Cost: Free.
What: an Afternoon of chamber music: 8 Russian folk songs
When: Saturday, January 11, from 15:00.
Where: Noe Valley Ministry 1021 Sanchez Street, San Francisco, CA 94114
More info: This concert of chamber music from performers from different parts of the Gulf, organized by the civil Association of music San Francisco.
Admission to the concert is free, registration is encouraged, but not mandatory. Seats are limited and available basis. Please come early to secure a place.
The organizer also accepts donations of $10-20 per person.
Musicians, among others, will perform a concert of Russian composer Anatoly Lyadov called “Eight Russian folk songs” (Eight Russian Folksongs).
Cost: From $0.
What: Free workshop for buying a first home in the San Francisco Bay Area
When: Saturday, January 11, from 11:00.
Where: 1900 Camden Ave Ste 101, San Jose, CA 95124.
Read more: Dream about your own house in California, but don’t know where to start and afraid to make costly mistakes?
Buying a home in the U.S. is a responsible and a difficult task to cope with which will help a skilled realtor. Irina wrestler, a broker with more than 20 years of experience selling homes in Silicon Valley, ready to assist beginners in the real estate market and invites you to attend your free seminar for buying the first house in the San Francisco Bay Area.
In the event you get a lot of useful information and, in particular, please review:
- government programs for first-time buyers;
- the most important stages of the home buying process;
- ways to avoid the most common mistakes;
Attention! New topic: the process of buying property at auctions and houses owned by banks (REO, bank owned homes, foreclosures) — from the broker, who has worked for many years as a representative of banks and other financial institutions as sellers. Irina wrestler worked for several years on the auction company and America’s biggest banks selling foreclosures. Her experience and willingness to share it with you in this workshop is priceless.
Visitors of the seminar, which I will refer to ForumDaily as a source of information about the event, will receive from the office of Irene wrestler $500 for the initial cleaning of the house, which they will buy under its auspices.
If you have any questions, please send them by e-mail: broker@ca1team.com or text message to the number 408-603-6189. Irina wrestler will meet and try to help in every situation. Those who cannot attend the workshop can also write or call the broker (408-603-6189), and she will find time for a personal consultation.
What: tree-Planting at Russian Ridge
When: Sunday, January 12, from 13:30.
Where: Russian Ridge Open Space Preserve. Skyline Blvd and Pagemill Road.
Read more: Planting trees on the territory of the Russian Ridge preserve will be held in partnership Grassroots Ecology and Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District.
All participants must register.
On location there is Parking space Russian Ridge Open Space Conservation on the Boulevard Skyline Blvd. Please note: to get to the location is possible only by car. On Skyline Blvd is not mobile. Please make sure you have the correct location.
Prepare to work outdoors. For this you will need: water bottle, long pants, long-sleeved shirt, sturdy shoes, hat/sunglasses or raincoat/boots depending on the weather that day.
Organizers will provide: gloves, tools and snacks.
Cost: Free.
What: Mesmerica 360 – immersion in the music
When: Sunday, January 12, from 18:00.
Where: Chabot Space & Science Center, The Ask Jeeves Planetarium, 10000 Skyline Blvd. Oakland, CA 94619.
Read more: Mesmerica is a visual musical journey that connects the enchanting music of Grammy nominated composer and percussionist James hood, along with a visually-hypnotic three-dimensional animation art, created by artists from around the world. This show relaxes, soothes as well as stimulates your mind and senses.
Cost: From $12.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
