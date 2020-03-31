Pogba has launched a new challenge at the time of the quarantine (video)
Paul Pogba
The player “Manchester United” and the France international Paul Pogba was offered a new challenge and passed the baton to other players and not only.
27-year-old world champion, who spent this season for the red devils due to injury, only 7 matches, inspired by free time in quarantine, which overtook all of the coronavirus pandemic, and proposed to develop new skills.
“I know that during the quarantine, we all stay home and everyone gets to do something, to learn new skills. I offer you a new challenge. He may not be with the football, and with any other. You don’t have to be a professional, it can be done by anyone. Show me what you got,” wrote Buffon in Instagram by posting a video job, where he used a basketball Hoop.