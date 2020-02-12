Pogba showed a new trick with a tin can and launched a flash mob (video)
Paul Pogba
Midfielder “Manchester United” and the France international Paul Pogba starred in a commercial for the manufacturer of the famous soft drink.
In the video, the Frenchman does the trick with a tin can, setting it on the glass, where it strangely did not fall.
Pogba said Hello to Lionel Messi, rahimu Streling and Mohamed Salah, inviting them to repeat the trick.
