Pogba staged a boycott of “Manchester United”, demanding his sale, media
Paul Pogba
Midfielder “Manchester United” Paul Pogba has already recovered from injury where he missed two months.
However, the 26-year-old Frenchman refuses to go out on the field in the DOJ, demanding his transfer, according to Cadena Cope.
The midfielder, who last took the field on September 30, wants to leave the club during the January transfer window.
In this guide, “red devils” is also not eager to hold on to the shrew, however, requires that for a 150 million euros.
A fan of Pogba is the coach of real Madrid Zinedine Zidane, who in the summer transfer campaign insisted before the leadership of the “Blancos” on the acquisition of his compatriot. But then the “Royal club” were scared away by the amount of compensation.
If Pogba goes to real Madrid in the winter, it inevitably will encounter fierce competition in the face of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro, who are on the same position as French world champion in 2018.