Pogba took a call from Ibrahimovic, complicating trick Bottle Cup Challange (video)

| July 8, 2019 | Sport | No Comments

Погба принял вызов от Ибрагимовича, усложнив трюк Bottle Cup Challange (видео)

Paul Pogba
Midfielder “Manchester United” Paul Pogba took a call from a former teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic and participated in the challenge Cup Bottle Challange.

Under the terms of the challenge need to turn to Unscrew the foot cap of the bottle so that the bottle itself didn’t fall.

The champion of the 2018 FIFA world decided twice to complicate this trick and remove the lids from two bottles.

