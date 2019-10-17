“Poisoning the Mole-2”: in Russia begins to doubt the disease Anastasia Zavorotnyuk
In Russia, more and more network users are beginning to doubt that the story of fatal disease Anastasia Zavorotnyuk is true. About it writes portal dni.ru.
The publication notes that judging from the comments on the Internet, some fans of the perfect nanny tend to assume that the family Zavorotnyuk was acting.
The reason for this was the history of hospitalization Bari Alibasov. When he allegedly poisoned cleaner, in fact everything was well-played performance.
“Probably waiting for relatives until it dissolves traces of liposuction”, “May have failed Zavorotnyuk plastic, that hide it as Gurchenko at the time, whose eyes after braces are not closed”, “it Seems to be played for the sake of ratings show”, “it is Strange that nowhere, there are shots of her patient, though the same plump Friske show”, — quotes the portal users.
At the same time, journalists, remains a huge number of people that are worried about the health of the actress.
Unfortunately, even despite the fact that the network appeared official page, which refuted all the false data about the state of health of the actress, the actual information is still there.
The secrecy of the family do not understand how simple the fans of the actress and star colleagues Anastasia — because the bigger the family, the actress holds the silence, the more rumors it provokes.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the network got pictures from the hospital, where they treat Anastasia Zavorotnyuk.
