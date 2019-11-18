Poland actively involve Ukraine and Belarus in EU projects: how it works
— You want to ask, is there in Warsaw traffic jams? — immediately takes the initiative in conversation, their hands on Mrs air Vice Marshal. — Is. What!
How not to ask? The relationship between the capital and the suburbs, perhaps, in any country full of conflict and recrimination. Immediately stand before the eyes of the infinite tube at the Kiev bridges across the Dnieper, which in the morning brought to a frenzy of hurrying drivers. The students, Lyceum students and other students, which in Kiev lives, but daily storms commuter bus to get to class? And most importantly — work. Indeed, any capital attracts like a magnet, people are completely different — from the janitor to the high intellectual. This is a burden not only on roads but also on urban infrastructure.
All that being said, is relative. As these and many other problems are solved in the capital of neighboring Poland, trying to find the hostess business, but feminine and cozy office on the street Jagiellonian, Warsaw. Because Mrs. Marshall (the prefix “Vice”, as a rule, in Polish language omitted), though it lives in the centre of Warsaw, is responsible with his colleagues for what is happening around the capital. And the answer is for what. Mazowsze is a historical centre of Poland. After the administrative reform of the nineties this area is inhabited by almost five and a half million people. Here, as near Kiev, there are satellite towns, the former voivodship centers. On the territory of the province paved international highway, near which are the village, until recently Patriarchal. Here’s how to make people live cozy, comfortable, and they did not seek at any price to move to the capital?
“On a new road in the village part of the funds collected by the residents themselves”
— Mrs. Eva, in most Polish cities — I recently communicated with the management of Wroclaw — one way or another raises the problem of newcomers: they say that the taxes in the city are not paid, but live on all ready… In the view of many of Warsaw inhabitants of Mazowsze just have to put in Bronisze (wholesale city market. — Ed.) cabbage, tomatoes and other food, then not bothering with his presence?
— Well, we have no such problem observed. We always remember that Warsaw is located in Mazovian voivodship. Another thing we need to do everything that our relationship was practical, partner. Otherwise, Mazowsze will constantly catch up with Warsaw. And to catch up, believe me, there is someone. Capital gains residents sometimes twice higher than that of a resident of the town or village.
— Many people probably think it’s unfair.
— Of course! From all points of view it is important that the difference in incomes was reduced, not increased. Specially created provincial Fund intended for the economic alignment of territories. This year its budget is 50 million PLN (about 300 million hryvnia. — Ed.).
— And on what basis do you distribute the money? After all still not enough.
— Money is never enough, you’re right, that’s why we don’t give them just like that. If in some areas (no matter what level of government) need to build a school, the construction is funded by us. But not completely, and in solidarity, that is, only give part of the money, the rest is paid by the municipality or County (United territorial community, or district).
— Polish policy, as, indeed, Ukrainian, love to repeat: “a Person must not give the fish as bait”.
— All right, but we try to give the bait the whole community. But at the same time want to ensure that every resident of the most remote from the capital the village knew about him remember. For this purpose developed a special program aimed at supporting saltist (rural communities). Without much bureaucratic hurdles allocated micro-credits for a specific program. It’s a little money up to ten thousand zlotys (60 thousand UAH). Their village is headed saltysam (elder) must decide what he most needs. For some it is the road to the store, for others — a new electric substation.
Determine the community through Soltys appeals to the County (district). After the County makes their part of the province. But that’s not all — a portion of the funds must collect the people themselves, every yard. Though it is small money, but what is more important. Residents, on the one hand, I understand that up there has not forgotten about them and genuinely want to help. On the other hand, involved in improving life, by investing their money. You know, we said: that which is built or repaired in villages together, people are saving more, are possible care. Here this is not a consumer, and a true civil society. Therefore, we strongly support voluntary organizations. For example, volunteer fire brigades that we have almost everywhere. To them, we have allocated 24 million last year, PLN, at that time, as the state — two and a half times less.
Janina ewa Orlowska: “the Reform of self-government, which was carried out among the most successful of the reforms”
The whole world is finally talking about the environment. Where simple to Warsaw to get some fresh air? The most simple variant — in the country. And we decided to support the truckers. Their contribution to the environmental movement is at least in the fact that they drive around all day and work in the garden or sitting in a lawn chair. And we allocate the money, albeit small, for a country of cooperatives. Means go on repair of roads, garbage collection. The problem of clean air, unfortunately, still relevant in the Outback — furnace heating. And, suddenly, we help local managers to buy drones. Hang this piece on your chimney, and if you, God forbid, burning in your solid fuel boiler not wood, and debris with plastic is with a huge fine!
“We helped to equip mine rescue teams in the Ukrainian Carpathians”
The money from the European Union get?
— In writing applications for grants from the European Commission I can consider myself a Pro (laughs), because doing this since 2004. In recent years (anticipating your question) we are actively involved in our EU projects of Ukraine and Belarus. Helped equip mine rescue teams in the Ukrainian Carpathians. Our center for mother and child in Siedlce successfully cooperates with the children’s hospital in Lviv…
How these joint projects of the European Commission look into? After all Ukraine — not an EU member?
— So what? After all, we live in a world where everything is interconnected. Not only Poland as the closest neighbor of Ukraine, but the EU as a whole is concerned, that beyond its borders, people lived comfortable and civilized. Another thing is that its position need to prove to understand the intricacies of the EU bureaucracy. Therefore, for any joint project, we first prepare together with the Ukrainian colleagues. You sit there and ask each other questions that may arise, sanding every little thing that the officials did not have a reason to deny us.
— Mrs. Marshall, we return to the relations of Warsaw and the suburbs. Does all of the above to keep the flow of wanting to go to work in Warsaw?
— Yes, I’m one of them. Every day, 97 miles round trip. My husband somehow requires that I daily sleep at home (laughs). I can attest — in the morning the road is still nothing, and since the lunch congestion… the easiest option is to build new roads. In some years only one of our province spends on maintenance and repair of roads up to one billion zloty (approximately six billion hryvnias). Connect and site, and business.
The person who goes to the capital, anyway, who owns the road. He wants to go, not slowing down. After the reconstruction of secondary roads safe speed can be increased, but only from machines on the Warsaw streets and suburban roads for sure will not be less. So, we need to look for other options. One of them is the construction of so — called transfer points. From Sedlec, where we have created such a center, now it is much faster to reach Warsaw by train, not by car — just over an hour. The machine remains in secure car Park. But this interchange should carry a comfortable way.
“Polish entrepreneurs will never allow a command”
— Is not it better to organize everything so that the residents of Mazovia, the capital was necessary, say, just for fun with the kids or trips to the football?
— Of course, better, who would argue. But how to do to private business invested in the region, not rushed to the capital? Not suggesting you force them to do it? It just will not work. Polish entrepreneurs will never allow him to command. The only way to promote the business. The reform of government, which was carried out among the most successful of the reforms.
Local government now has a real opportunity to with our support to offer business terms that are hard to refuse. For example, to entice the investor’s annual tax holiday. And more fully prepare the area for possible investment: to hold back water, sewer. Our provincial, “carrot” just might become a good road. With time and businessmen who live in the area, helping this way to maintain. It’s one thing when our internal roads drove thousands of trucks a month, and another thousand in a day.
Thus the leveling of the income of the inhabitants of the provinces and the capital, which we recalled in the beginning of the conversation. Finally, I say: we have no choice. You know, how many companies registered in Mazowsze?
— And how much?
— 800 thousand! To register in Poland a company, even a foreigner will need a maximum of an hour. On the one hand, it’s good, because entrepreneurs develop Mazowsze and country. And, on the other hand, imagine that we would have started (and not just on the roads), if all these firms attempted to move their activities closer to the capital district or in Warsaw, where their 400 thousand?! But such in the world, and some of our neighbours, is not uncommon. Such a uniquely negative experience, we also look at your positive.
