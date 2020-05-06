Poland began the construction of the Baltic pipe
Poland begins construction of a gas pipeline BalticPipe, which will connect fields on the Norwegian shelf in the North sea to Poland via Denmark, and will protect Ukraine from gas blackmail.
The corresponding statement posted on the website of the Polish President Andrzej Duda, reports “Hvil”.
“The construction of the Baltic pipe begins”, — said the President of Poland Andrzej Duda.
He also noted that the BalticPipe gas pipeline is planned to start work on 1 October 2022. Capacity will be 10 billion cubic meters of gas per year.
“Poland really is very good news, begins the construction of the Baltic pipe, that is the famous pipeline, which first passes from the Norwegian shelf to Denmark and from Denmark to Poland, to our coast, in Trzesacz,” said Duda.
According to him, “speaking about diversification of gas supplies to Poland and the independence of Poland as a recipient of Russia, it is a milestone on the way to that independence.”
Duda also noted the importance of the construction of the Baltic pipe and Ukraine.
“It is very important that Poland will be one of the guarantors of energy security of Ukraine, which, as we know, for years exposed to the gas, energy blackmail by Russia. Therefore, this element is extremely important for full sovereignty and independence of Ukraine”, — he concluded.