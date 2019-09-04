Poland decided to fight for Ukrainian doctors: an important step
Poland suffers from a severe shortage of doctors. According to the newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza, the country has no one area of medicine that would be observed in long queues. Patients have to wait to get to the specialist on average at four months. And especially popular doctors (such as endocrinologists), even up to two years.
In Poland there are now about 130 thousand doctors — 30-50 thousand less than necessary. Many young doctors leave to work in other EU countries. Are mainly physicians, the average age is 55 years.
In this regard, for doctors from countries outside the EU, we intend to simplify the procedure of employment.
Thus, the Polish government decided to facilitate their visa conditions. Will also be simplified a complex and lengthy procedure of recognition of their diplomas — will be enough to pass only the refresher course. The main condition is knowledge of the Polish language.
Special hopes are pinned on doctors from Ukraine and Belarus.
