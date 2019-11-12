Poland has accused Netflix of ‘rewriting history’ because of the series about the Ukrainian concentration camp guard
The Prime Minister of Poland wrote a letter to streaming Netflix, insisting on changes in the documentary about the Nazi death camps, “the Devil next door” (The Devil Next Door).
“This show is about the native of Ukraine Ivan Demjanjuk, a former guard of the Nazi death camps, who was convicted in the deaths of more than 28,000 prisoners,” recalls air force.
Mateusz Morawiecki stated that the map shown in the series, the death camps within modern Polish borders.
This, according to Moravcova imposes on Poland about the responsibility for the death camps, while the country during the Second world war was actually under the occupation of Germany.
Netflix told Reuters that they were aware of concerns about their documentary.
Nazi Germany invaded Poland in 1939 that marked the beginning of the war. The Germans built the concentration camps, including Auschwitz, killing millions of people, most of whom were Jews.
Morawiecki in his letter to reed Hastings, CEO of Netflix, said that it was important “to honor the memory and keep the truth about the Second world war and Holocaust”.
He accused Netflix is that some movies contain “significant inaccuracies” and “attempts to rewrite history”.
The Prime Minister attached to the letter a map of Europe in late 1942, as well as a notebook Pilecki, who was voluntarily imprisoned in Auschwitz and described their stay in a concentration camp after a successful escape.
“I believe that this terrible error was made unintentionally,” added Moravicki.
Last year Poland has introduced laws that criminalize statements that allude to the responsibility of Poland for the crimes committed by Nazi Germany. But international outrage prompted the government to waive punishment in the form of three years of imprisonment.
During the occupation destroyed much of the Jewish population of Poland.
However, there are reports about the brutality of the poles against the Jews and other civilians during the war and after it. In 1941 Polish peasants of Jedwabne, perhaps on the initiative of the Nazis, gathered more than 300 of their Jewish neighbors and burned them alive in a barn.