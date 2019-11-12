Poland has accused Netflix of ‘rewriting history’ because of the series of the guard of Nazi concentration camps (PHOTO)

The Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki accused the creators of the documentary series Netflix “the Devil next door” in “rewriting history” for showing maps with concentration camps in the modern borders of the country. This is stated in a letter to the Director of Netflix, which is published on the page of Polish Prime Minister in Facebook.

The series tells the story of Ivan Demjanjuk, the Ukrainian – born auto mechanic who became a guard in the Nazi camps in Poland.

Moravicki stated that this map “introduces the audience into the delusion that Poland is responsible for the atrocities during the Nazi occupation.” He expressed confidence that the creators of the series “inadvertently” made a mistake and called the head of Netflix to correct it using an accurate map of Europe 1942.

A Netflix representative told Reuters that the service knows about the problem with map and “urgently” working on it.

In January 2018, the Polish Sejm adopted a law on criminal responsibility for the claim that the poles involved in the Holocaust. Five months later, this law was canceled after criticism from Israel, reports channel “Rain”.