Poland has informed “Gazprom” on the refusal of the Russian gas in 2022
Nov 15, Poland said that the end of 2022 terminates the Yamal contract, which was concluded with the Russian “Gazprom”. About it reports “Today”.
The contract was signed in 1996 and provides for the purchase of 10 billion cubic meters of gas a year, but state oil and gas company PGNiG of Poland has already sent in PJSC “Gazprom” and OOO “Gazprom export” Declaration of termination 31 December 2022 of the contract for the purchase and sale of natural gas,
The contract provides that the party making the decision about the termination of cooperation, shall notify the counterparty within three years.
PGNiG said that refused the contract due to the diversification of gas supplies.
“The main partners are not only States, but also Qatar. Recently, we also have a lot of buying from Norway. Currently we have 26 concessions, of which we will receive gas”, — said the head of PGNiG Piotr Wozniak.
