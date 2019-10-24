Poland simplifies employment for Ukrainians: what’s going on
Poland, in recent years, suffering from a shortage of doctors, has found an original way to attract qualified medical staff. The bet is placed on physicians from countries outside the European Union, including the Ukrainian doctors.
At the moment, among the two million Ukrainian labour migrants in Poland, there are many specialists with higher medical education. But since the validation process of the diploma lengthy and costly, Ukrainian doctors working in positions of paramedics and nurses. Now in Poland he is thinking about to simplify the procedure of nostrification of documents on education.
As reported by Gazeta Prawna, the Ministry of health of Poland has drafted a law that to medical specialties to allow professionals without prior nostrification of your diploma. The project is still being discussed, at this stage, the document recorded that the permit will be issued for five years, and the employment is allowed in all medical institutions, and in particular hospital where most do not have enough doctors. The issuance of these temporary licenses will be provided by the medical Board under the local authorities.
In Poland recognize that recently there has been an outflow of medical professionals from the country — they lured in other EU countries, promising high starting salary. In addition, many of the medical students, having training outside Poland, not in a hurry to return home.
Earlier, the Polish employers started to complain about the outflow of Ukrainian workers in the nearby Czech Republic and Slovakia, and also in the countries of Western Europe. Accustomed in Poland, migrant workers start to look for places with higher wages.
