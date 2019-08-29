Poland Ukraine sell us liquefied natural gas
The LNG terminal name Kaczynski in the Polish town of Swinoujscie (photo: depositphotos.com)
The group ERA will deliver from Poland to Ukraine American liquefied natural gas
The group of companies Energy resources of Ukraine (ERA) has signed an agreement with Polish oil and gas company PGNiG on the purchase and the import to Ukraine of American liquefied natural gas. About it reports a press-service of the ERA.
“Polish oil and gas company (PGNiG) will buy liquefied natural gas in the United States, which will be sold to the ERA after gasification,” — said in a statement.
It is expected that purchased in the US, gas will arrive in the Polish LNG terminal name Kaczynski in Swinoujscie at the beginning of November this year.
After regasification the gas will be introduced to the Polish transmission system in świnoujście, and then transferred to the end of 2019 to Ukraine through the border connection pipeline in Germanovich. The volume of supply is not specified.