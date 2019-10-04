Poland will refuse from Russian gas: named for an important date
Poland intends 2022 to become independent from Russian gas. The contract with Gazprom expires at the end of 2022, and to renew it Poland will not. This was stated by the representative of the government of Poland on strategic energy infrastructure Piotr Naimski.
New opportunities for Poland with the appearance of the Baltic Pipe gas pipeline from Norway via Denmark. It can transport gas from sources in the North sea. The pipeline is expected to start operation in 2022, when the contract expires of Poland with Gazprom.
In an interview with “Polish radio” Naimski said that another alternative to Russian gas will be liquefied natural gas from Qatar and the United States. Poland intends to diversify the supply of natural gas to sign new contracts.
We will remind, on December 31, 2019 Ukraine also expires a ten-year contract with Russia’s Gazprom, because our country is similarly important alternative sources of natural gas. “FACTS” learned how Ukraine can diversify the supply.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter