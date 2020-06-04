Poland won a court of the Russian Federation, having demanded to reduce the price of gas
Russian “Gazprom” appealed to the Swedish court for the district of Svea on the decision of the Stockholm arbitration in favor of the Polish oil and gas company PGNiG.
This was reported on the website of PGNiG, reports “Hvil”.
“The management Board of Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo believes that there are no grounds for cancellation of the decision of the Arbitration court in Stockholm from 30 March 2020 favourable to Polish companies”, — stated in the company statement.
The Polish side demanded lower prices for Russian gas, and the court recognized that it really does not match the situation on the market and was overpriced. In this regard, Russia had to calculate a new price formula.
“The filing of a complaint by Gazprom does not affect the implementation of the arbitral award, which means that both parties are obliged to apply the new price formula,” said PGNiG.
In turn, the press service of “Gazprom” stated that the Polish side is going to achieve a return of about $ 1.5 billion.