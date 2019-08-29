Polestar launched a plant in China
New brand sports Polestar electric vehicles, part of the Volvo Car has announced the launch of its first production site – plant is in Chengdu (China), the construction of which began less than two years ago.
The plant will produce the model Polestar 1 – carboxylic plug-in hybrid coupe with the power plant on 600 BHP and 1000 Nm and the electric range of 150 kilometres.
Sports cars factory in Chengdu will be the Chinese and foreign markets. The first customers will receive their cars before the end of this year. In the next three years will be built 1500 copies, 500 a year. Their prices are quite different for different countries.
In the beginning of 2020 will start production of the second model of the company – an all-electric fastback Polestar 2. It will be assembled at a new plant in Luqiao with the platform of the Volvo XC40 and Lynk & Co 01.