Police are continuing a “cleansing” of Moscow, the opposition is calling for a new protest on 3 August (video)
One of Russian opposition leaders Ilya Yashin has called Muscovites and other Russians to enter new protest on August 3. He wrote about this in his Twitter.
According to him, the action will take place on the eve of consideration of the appeals of independent candidates on their non-admission to elections.
“The government really blew off the roof: it behaves very sadistically. Friends, you have shown yourself today, real citizens and characters. But for now — take care of yourself. Our next move: a big rally in Moscow on 3 August, on the eve appeals to the CEC,” — wrote Yashin in the network.
In the commentary to his recordings, social network users rebelled, and a large break in the protest actions, and irresponsibility of the organizers.
Meanwhile, the number of detainees in Moscow activists continues to grow. Mass “bandage” started at the Trubnaya square. As of 20:30 GMT was known about 835 detainees. Among them was a journalist of Deutsche Welle (its accreditation police called a “useless scrap of paper”).
On the question of people “How to enter the square?” police answered, “Through the van”.
Later the police of Moscow officially declared 1074 detainees. According to unofficial data, 77 people were injured during the arrest.
Detained and the Ilya Yashin. According to him, it happened at the exit from the Pipe area. With him in the paddy wagon loaded six more people. Later it became known about the detention of opposition leader and satirist Viktor Shenderovich.
We will remind, during a protest in Moscow, many of the activists received injuries.
