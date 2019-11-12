Police are investigating a case of vandalism against the monument of the unknown soldier (PHOTO)

Police launched an investigation in connection with the act of vandalism committed against the tomb of the unknown soldier near the Old city Hall just a day after memorial Day.

The inscription, written in spray paint on the monument this morning, reads: “You did not keep this vow”.

Words clearly taken from the poem of John McCrea “In Flanders fields”, namely the line “if you don’t keep us to those who have died of the vow”.

Not yet determined the exact time when the Cenotaph was mutilated, but the police reported around 7 am.

The incident occurred less than 24 hours after thousands of people came to the ceremony day of remembrance in honor of the veterans of our country.

The statement in his Twitter account Prime Minister Doug Ford called the incident a “shameful act of vandalism”.

“It’s shocking to see such disrespect to the monument to our heroic veterans, – he wrote. I believe that our police will find the culprits and bring them to justice.”

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to assist.