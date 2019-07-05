Police are investigating an incident of assault of a cyclist on the owner of the car (PHOTO)

Police have launched an investigation captured on camera attack, which is yet unidentified, but very angry and aggressive cyclist have done in downtown Toronto.

21-second video, where the partially hit the incident was posted to Reddit on Thursday evening.

It appears the cyclist, standing at the intersection of York street and Bremner Boulevard behind the victim, whom he grabs by the collar and throws it on the ground. Then the attacker gets on his bike and leaves the scene.

Speaking with journalists on Friday, the man who posted the video, said he went to Bremner Boulevard at York street and was going to drive through the intersection on green when a cyclist is moving in a southerly direction, jumped out of the sidewalk on York street and flew into the intersection, forcing him to slamming on the brakes.

The driver reported that he beeped in frustration, and at this point the cyclist jumped off his bike and kicked the car.

“I got out of the car to ask what he was doing, and after a short verbal altercation, he pulled a U-shaped valsamon and hit me,’ said Brett new. I knew it was that close to the Scotiabank Arena is usually on duty police officer, so I turned my back on him to call for help. Here the cyclist grabbed me and threw me on the ground. While I was up, the cyclist left”.

New said that he got a black eye and several bruises wrist after hitting a Bicycle lock, as well as a small lump and abrasion on his head when falling to the ground.

He said he was scared when the cyclist hit his car, but he still decided to leave.

“It was a mixture of fear and irritation, – he said then about his condition. – Where did he suddenly come from the castle? It seemed to me that he ran into conflict and provoke me to get out of the car. My window was open, and I didn’t say a word to him when he drove in front of me at a red light. The fact that he is so fast off my bike, hit my car, and then armed against me, so it struck me”.

Police said that the incident is being investigated as an armed attack.

New told reporters that he decided to publish a video of the incident in social networks in the hope that someone will recognize the suspect and contact with investigators.

“This is simply unacceptable. We can’t live in such fear. It needs to stop. It is not about the history of the “cyclists vs motorists”, and on personal security.”