Police are looking for the culprits of hitting a pedestrian in Scarborough (PHOTO)

Police said they identified the driver who abandoned the car after he made arrival on the pedestrians, two women and a toddler, causing them serious injuries.

Investigators previously confirmed that the owner of the gray SUV Dodge Journey hit two women and a child in a stroller in the area of Ellesmere Road and Pharmacy Avenue on the morning of 13 October.

The police have the assumption that after a collision, the driver and passenger got out of the car, inspected the scene, then tried to escape.

The next day, in the district of St. Clair Avenue East and O’connor Drive the car was found at the crime scene. Police said that, according to them, the passenger of the SUV was 40-year-old resident of Toronto, Jeremy cook, and guilt that the car was abandoned, police lays on him.

He’s wanted on multiple charges, including obstructing police work, failure to comply with order of conditional release, that missed pedestrians, not helped, and two counts that result in continued movement of the vehicle the victim was injured.

Police said they continue to search for the driver of the vehicle, which turned out to be 34-year-old Derek Desousa (Derek DeSousa).

He’s facing several charges, including two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and two counts of failure to stop causing bodily harm.

The police appealed to the wanted with the requirement to contact a lawyer and surrender to the police.

Anyone with information about the case can contact police or anonymously Crime Stoppers.