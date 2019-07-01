Police are looking for the relatives of a pedestrian hit by a car (PHOTO)

A police spokesman said that they are looking for relatives of a woman who, after hitting her car in the area Wychwood on Monday morning, suffered serious injuries.

She was moving on foot in the area of St. Clair Avenue and Oakwood Avenue when, at about 7: 20 a.m., she was hit by a car.

According to police, they were unable to establish the identity of the women because of the language barrier.

According to the description, is a female Asian type, 60-70 years old, weighing 41 to 45 kg (90-100 pounds), approximately 152-162 cm (5 feet – 5 feet 4 inches). She was wearing dark brown corduroy pants, blue and white striped shirt and black sneakers with white socks.

The circumstances of the collision are being investigated.