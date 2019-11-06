Police are looking for two suspects, umakoshi Golf cart (PHOTO)

Theft of Golf cart can be a rite of passage for a violent rural teenagers, but it’s still theft, and the police of the big city are much less likely to forgive such drunken antics.

Two men wanted by the police Toronto in the framework of the investigation into the theft of an item valued over $5,000, namely a Golf cart, although in the case were involved in another truck and a John Deere “Gator”.

On Tuesday in a press release, police said that on August 25 at around 2 a.m. a surveillance camera filmed two men enter the Parking garage at Harbourfront Centre.

The report States that the suspects “brought a Golf cart and drove away in an unknown direction.”

The record shows that the couple is taken in two mini-car, but (reasons not known), only one of them is the subject of the investigation, police service Toronto.

Police are asking the public to assist in determining the identities of the suspects, whose pictures can be seen on the website of the TPS (police service of Toronto).

The police did not publish descriptions of suspects, but judging by the photos and their actions, it seems that years them a little.