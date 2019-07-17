Police are searching for a patient in a mental institution (PHOTOS)

The patient CAMH, escaped from there in early July, allegedly left the country.

47-year-old Jebin Kong (Zhebin Cong) were last seen July 3 at about 16:00 near Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue.

A police source told reporters that Kong in 2014 was accused of stabbing wounds were fatal, but the decision was made about the impossibility to bring him to criminal liability.

Toronto police said Tuesday that Cong “fled the country” sitting on the international flight on the same day, when received information about his disappearance.

As reported by Newstalk 1010, Kong has managed to go unnoticed from the Center for the prevention of drug abuse and mental disorders (CAMH). Guide CAMH said they can’t disclose any details on the case Kong for reasons of confidentiality.

However, the psychiatric establishment has published a statement which said that they were “very serious” about security.

“CAMH is in the forensic psychiatric program, which we have organized protected office, the statement reads. – Patients included in the forensic mental health program Council of Ontario for revision cases (ORB). CAMH takes very seriously the public safety and works closely with the police. Tip the ORB determines the degree of supervision and treatment of persons recognized as not bearing criminal responsibility.”

The police reported that they cooperate with international law enforcement authorities in order to establish the whereabouts of Kong, and stated that the investigation “continues”.

According to the description of the growth Kong is about five feet nine inches (180 cm) weight 200 lb (91 kg), stocky build, with short black hair. Doesn’t speak much English.

Anyone who will see him are urged to call the police.