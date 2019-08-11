Police arrested the driver, rushing at great speed (PHOTO)

| August 11, 2019 | News | No Comments
Полиция задержала водителя, несшегося на огромной скорости (ФОТО)

20-year-old resident of MISSISSAUGA was charged after police stopped his flight at the 403-th Highway at a speed exceeding 200 kilometers per hour.

In a tweet, posted early on Thursday morning, Sergeant Kerry Schmidt said that the driver on the Audi S4 was moving at the speed of 228 km/h on the highway 400-series in MISSISSAUGA, when the police asked him to stop.

Car 20-year-old man was confiscated and he was deprived of the right to drive for seven days.

