Police found the body of missing student from Utah
Police July 5 announced the discovery of the bodies of missing students of the University of Utah Mackenzie Lueck.
It was discovered in the canyon, 85 miles (137 km) North of salt lake city, writes USA Today.
The body was found Wednesday, but investigators needed time to confirm that it belonged to Luc.
“Following this tragic incident I was relieved and heartbroken to report that we found McKenzie’s body Luek in Logan Canyon,” said the police chief of salt lake city Mike brown at a press conference on Friday.
Luc disappeared on June 17 after she returned from a trip to his hometown of El Segundo, California, and took a Lyft car from the airport to the hatch Park North salt lake city. There she met the man, whose identity could not install.
Later the militiamen found out that that man was 31-year-old Ayoola Ajayi. He was detained on suspicion of aggravated murder, kidnapping and desecrating the body.
Police earlier reported that the charred human remains were found in the backyard Ajayi. A DNA test confirmed that they belonged to Luc.
The investigation is ongoing, and investigators continue to search for additional evidence associated with the death Luek.
Formal charges will likely be filed Agaii in the beginning of next week, he is currently in prison without the right of bail.