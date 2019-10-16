Police found the kidnappers of the Golden bowl, the Palace, birthplace of Churchill
In Britain, police arrested three suspects in the theft of the Golden bowl of Blenheim Palace, the birthplace of the legendary Winston Churchill.
According to the Guardian, was arrested two men, 34 and 35 and also 36-year-old woman — all from Oxford.
Currently, the detainees remain in custody. Meanwhile, the investigation in connection with the theft in Blenheim Palace, which is the birthplace of Winston Churchill continues.
Made of pure 18-carat gold bowl called America was in Blenheims Palace as installation art exhibition. However, it was connected to the Sewerage system and water supply, and its theft has caused significant damage and led to flooding.
