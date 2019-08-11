Police have identified the alleged offender, who stole the dog (PHOTO)

Loading...

Toronto police identified the suspect who allegedly stole a dog from a shelter in the city centre earlier this week.

According to police, a man three times came to the humane society of Toronto on river street and demanded that he got free dog. Every time he refused.

Then on August 11 at about 11: 30, the suspect returned to the orphanage, went directly to the cells with dogs and produced one of the dogs. Then, according to the police, he left through the front door with the animal.

On Sunday, the police identified the suspect who, as it turned out, is a 31-year-old Christopher rich, without a certain residence.

The police said that rich was wanted for theft in the amount of less than $ 5,000.

Stolen dog 10-month-old puppy brown color, a cross between a Retriever and hound, named Milo. Milo is microchipped and neutered, his nickname speaks not always.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.