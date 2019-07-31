Police in France investigating the case of loudly croaking frogs
A resident of French town complained of constant visits from the police and municipal authorities due to complaints of a neighbor on his frogs.
The police and municipal authorities in the North of France more than a month investigating a statement in which a local resident complains of loud frogs croaking in the garden of the neighbors, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to korrespondent.net.
As the publication said the owner of the site in Arras (Department of Pas-de-Calais) mark Tervo, a couple of frogs settled here back in the spring and at first did not cause any problems. However, with the onset in June, the breeding season of amphibians Leon and Josephine, as he called them, the owners of the garden, began to rapidly Express their emotions through croaking at night. As a result, one of the neighbors turned to the police and the mayor’s office with a demand to remove the source of the irritating noise.
According to the owner, two police officers in uniform caused them the first visit back in June, asking him to provide separate accommodation frogs. As their mating season has come to an end, Dervo felt that the incident will be automatically resolved.
However, as it turned out, the case was not closed, and on July 27 in his home was already three guards. In addition, the investigation involved local authorities: Dervo visited two municipal officer, and then Deputy mayor. As a solution to the question the man was advised to remove the frogs at night in the garage. In an interview with the publication he ridiculed the proposal as maloosuschestvima in practice. While militiamen did not show Darvo and his wife the requirements of the legally binding nature.