Police in Germany searched the ship, EN route from the United States, because of the word ‘bomb’ on the bathroom mirror (PHOTOS)

Law enforcement officers of Germany have searched in the airport of Frankfurt am main plane of the German airline Condor because of the inscription “bomb” left on the bathroom mirror.

The incident occurred on Wednesday after the ship, EN route from the American city of Portland (Oregon), landed at around 14:35 (15:35 GMT) in Frankfurt am main, writes Bild. Police searched the plane but found nothing suspicious.

Aboard the Boeing 767-300 were 227 passengers, reports TASS.