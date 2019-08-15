Police in Germany searched the ship, EN route from the United States, because of the word ‘bomb’ on the bathroom mirror (PHOTOS)

| August 15, 2019 | News | No Comments
Loading...

Law enforcement officers of Germany have searched in the airport of Frankfurt am main plane of the German airline Condor because of the inscription “bomb” left on the bathroom mirror.

The incident occurred on Wednesday after the ship, EN route from the American city of Portland (Oregon), landed at around 14:35 (15:35 GMT) in Frankfurt am main, writes Bild. Police searched the plane but found nothing suspicious.

Aboard the Boeing 767-300 were 227 passengers, reports TASS.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.