Police in Hong Kong fired tear gas and water cannons against demonstrators (VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

Hong Kong police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse anti-government demonstrators, published on Saturday, November 2, at the next an unauthorized protest in the city centre.

The riots began at Victoria Park in the area of Causeway Bay and then spread to the neighbouring districts of Wanchai and Admiralty on Hong Kong island. Hundreds of protesters in masks tried to block roads with barricades, radicals threw in the custody order stones and bottles with an incendiary mix, have staged acts of vandalism, reports TASS.

As RIA “Novosti” with reference to radio and television RTHK, more than a hundred candidates in the district Council of the Hong Kong democratic party held a meeting with electorate in Victoria Park. Police in riot raised the black flag and urged the crowd to disperse because the meeting was not agreed.

And on the street is Queens road, the demonstrators began to build barricades of bricks and other items. In the Wanchai district police began to throw bottles with an incendiary mix. On it was the police who responded with tear gas, after which the protesters retreated a little and started throwing bricks.

Since the beginning of summer in Hong Kong held mass protests against the authorities ‘ attempts to approve the bill on extradition, which allows to give offenders mainland China. Opponents of the bill believe that it will undermine the judicial independence of Hong Kong and allow the Central government to deal with the opposition parties.

The Hong Kong authorities announced the indefinite suspension of consideration of these amendments. But opponents of the bill remained dissatisfied with this and demanded to completely abandon the bill. And protests, accompanied by violence and clashes with police continued.