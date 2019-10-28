Police in Hong Kong have once again dispersed the protesters using tear gas and water cannons (PHOTO)

Police in Hong Kong used tear gas and water cannons to disperse groups of protesters gathered Sunday for an unsanctioned rally on the Kowloon Peninsula, reports TASS with reference to the broadcasting Corporation RTHK.

Sunday in renewed anti-government protests after several days of calm. The number of protesters considerably diminished: on the streets only a few hundred people. They gathered near the seafront in the popular tourist district of Shim Sha Tsui and headed inland.

Individual demonstrators wearing masks staged arson, erected barricades of bamboo poles and threw bottles at police with Molotov cocktails. In particular, unrest was recorded in Mongkok, where for security reasons, was closed subway station.

In the clashes several people were injured. Police continue to sweep the streets from the protesters.

Since the beginning of summer in Hong Kong, there are mass anti-government protests against the authorities ‘ attempts to approve the bill on extradition, which allows to give offenders mainland China. Despite the decision of the head of administration of Hong Kong Carrie Lam to completely abandon the initiative, supporters of the opposition among the young have expressed their willingness to continue their actions.

In addition to the withdrawal of the draft law on extradition, the protesters demanded to investigate cases of abuse of power by the police, to refuse the qualification of the protests as “rebellion”, the release of the arrested demonstrators and to move to a system of direct elections. In addition, the protesters demanded to cancel the recently introduced ban on wearing masks during rallies.

China’s Central government condemned the protests and accused foreign powers of fomenting the unrest. The foreign Ministry has repeatedly warned other countries from intervening in the Affairs of Hong Kong, saying that the situation there is “internal”. It was also reported that Beijing rejected the proposal of the head of administration of Hong Kong Carrie Lam to completely abandon the bill on extradition and ordered her not to yield to any other demands of the protesters.

