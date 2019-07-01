Police in Hong Kong have stormed the houses of Parliament (photo, video)
Monday, July 1, the Hong Kong police stormed the building of the legislative Assembly, which earlier in the day, was captured by hundreds of demonstrators. Police used tear gas and rubber batons. As reported by the Chinese newspaper South China Morning Post, at this point 54 people were taken to hospitals with injuries. It’s the protesters — 38 men and 16 women. Three people are in very serious condition.
Before you go to storm the building, the police cleared protesters from the square in front of the legislative Assembly. They shot the demonstrators with charges with pepper spray. People tried to defend themselves, opening the umbrellas.
Mass protests in Hong Kong continued for a fortnight. One of these days they took part 2 million people.
