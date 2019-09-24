Police Ontario imposed the gender of veto in respect of public documents (PHOTO)

In an effort to be more progressive, the Ontario provincial police decided to refrain from the gender of suspects of crimes or victims in their public reports.

“When we reviewed our standard procedures, we came to the conclusion that included information that had no right to publish, – said the representative of the OPP Sergeant Carole Dionne in an interview on Monday.

“It doesn’t matter, was driving a man or woman in a state of narcotic or alcoholic intoxication, or that he/she violated the speed limit, it is important that we detained them and charged”.

According to Dionne, the provincial police will continue to use gender indicators in statistics, but will no longer identify people as men or women in the press releases.

“Now we say “person” or “accused” and won’t use gender pronouns, explained Dionne. – In the case of suspects when a need for more specifics, we’d say, “probably a woman” or “probably male”.

Information that may help police to solve crimes, such as name, age and place of residence of the accused, will continue to be published.

Representative ORR explained that this was due to a revision of the law “On police service”, the human rights Code of Ontario and the Law “On freedom of information and protection of privacy”.

Commissioner privacy of Ontario announced that the laws on freedom of information of Ontario does not prohibit the police to disclose the sex, but acknowledged that this situation may apply certain provisions of the human rights Code of Ontario.

“There may also be a reluctance to publish information that is not needed to identify a person, but which the person may be considered to be private and personal,” said Commissioner for privacy Brian Beamish.

Ontarians this initiative is not particularly impressed. If we take into account the comments on Twitter, you can decide what they are likely embarrassed or annoyed.

Therefore, it is important to note that not all police units in Ontario are required to comply with the decision of OPP. The prohibition of references to gender in press releases applies only to provincial police.

For example, police service Toronto, announced plans to stop calling the gender of the people who are charged with crimes, or those who are the victims of crime.

As far as we know Bemisu, “we have no information about the other police departments in Ontario that use the (gender) politics.”