Police released a photo of the suspect in an armed assault at the square Yonge-Dundas (PHOTO)

Police released a photo from surveillance cameras of a suspect wanted in connection with an armed assault at the square Yonge-Dundas on Friday night.

It is reported that the victim was among a group of people at 9:15 p.m. when the man from the group approached him from the side, took out a knife and stabbed in the neck. Then the suspect ran away from the scene.

Police reported that the victim is an adult male, was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a white male aged 18 to 24 years, approximately 5-6 feet tall, medium build with short curly dark hair. He was last seen in a blue hoodie with white lettering “Bench” on the chest, colored pants in the box and white Jogging sneakers.