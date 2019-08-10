Police seized drugs and cash $45 million (PHOTOS)

Loading...

50 members of criminal gangs charged with, they had found drugs, cash and other items pertaining to the case, totaling $45 million. this was stated by regional police York, when they got two of the same criminal group, which was also the lab by which they sold hundreds of pounds of cannabis a day on the illicit market.

The representative of the regional police Saw Mike slack said the raids, conducted this summer, aimed at groups based in Vaughan and Markham have led to the largest seizure of fentanyl and the two groups allegedly used the license to manufacture medical marijuana Health Canada to cover basic operations for growing cannabis.

The first group, called “Project Zen” came under a RAID in July 2018, where the house Kleinburg was found drugs valued at $3 million, were arrested 8 people and seized 125 kilograms of marijuana, 19 kilos of cocaine, more than 6 kg of fentanyl, 16.5 kg of methamphetamine and five guns.

Since the summer of 2018 regional York police tried to overtake the second grouping, which is suited to the business in Markham.

Due to legal loopholes some licenses for medicinal cannabis issued by health Canada, have no expiration date and was illegally “rented” by a group of criminals to increase the amount of cannabis that they could grow.

The group allegedly operated a “cannabis factories” of farms in Leamington, Kawartha lakes and Durham, with thousands of factories under their control.

July 3, police raided farms and allegedly seized 20,000 cannabis plants worth 20 to 40 million dollars and 600 pounds of packaged cannabis. In the greenhouses was around 7,000 plants.

July 24, police conducted 17 raids allegedly seized cars, 1250 pounds of packaged marijuana, methamphetamine, MDMA and ecstasy tablets. It was also found a semi-automatic weapon that was used during the shooting in 1999 at Columbine high school.

Police believe that the group was also involved in the hiring of people on the streets to create a street criminal groups that are engaged in the transportation of large quantities of marijuana that is created in laboratories and other synthetic drugs.

In the second group called “Project Luna” was arrested 42 people.