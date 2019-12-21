Police stopped the activity of more than 5 thousand gaming establishments
Law enforcement officers stopped the activities of almost 5.3 thousand gaming establishments in Ukraine. About it reports RBC-Ukraine with reference to the press service of the Ministry of internal Affairs of Ukraine in Facebook.
Reportedly, the police seized equipment of approximately 50 million.
“The police stopped activity almost 5300 gaming establishments. Seized equipment is about 50 million hryvnia. Testing continues”, — is spoken in the message.