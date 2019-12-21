Police stopped the activity of more than 5 thousand gaming establishments

| December 21, 2019 | Sport | No Comments

Law enforcement officers stopped the activities of almost 5.3 thousand gaming establishments in Ukraine. About it reports RBC-Ukraine with reference to the press service of the Ministry of internal Affairs of Ukraine in Facebook.

Полицейские пресекли деятельность более 5 тысяч игровых заведений

Reportedly, the police seized equipment of approximately 50 million.

“The police stopped activity almost 5300 gaming establishments. Seized equipment is about 50 million hryvnia. Testing continues”, — is spoken in the message.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr