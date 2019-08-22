Police stopped the driver fished pokemon on 8 phones
In the U.S. state of Washington police officer spotted the car in which the driver played Pokemon Go immediately to eight smartphones.
This was told to the edition The Drive. The patrol decided to check the car after it stopped suddenly on the side of a busy highway — if the driver needed help. However, the car showed only enthusiastically played in eight smartphones of the people. Gamers Packed all the phones in a special form of foam that they were together during the movement and catching pokemon was the most effective.
In the end, the driver was not even fined — because technically the police did not see how he used the phone while driving. Gamers escaped with a verbal warning and, at the request of the officer, shifted a homemade unit with the phone in the back seat.