Police Tennessee asks people not to flush drugs down the toilet
Police Tennessee warned residents that in the event the drain of the drugs in the toilet, drugs can get into local water bodies that can cause harm to society.
Reported by the Associated Press.
The Department explained, in the case of getting drugs through the sewer into local water bodies, they can eat animals that live there, that may negatively affect their behavior, and alligators meth can turn into an aggressive “Megatron”.
“We are even afraid to imagine what they can do under the influence of methamphetamine,” said the Department.
In a subsequent communication of the Department noted that used humour to Express their point of view — according to the publisher.
However, Professor of ecology at Yale University’s David K. Skelly said that eating alligators methamphetamine is not a real cause for concern, but the Department makes sense to recommend not to flush drugs into the sewer, because the fish in the rivers suffering from chemicals which leave our homes across the United States.
We will remind, earlier employees of the police Department Loretto went in search of one of the houses, where they found the suspect, Andy Perry, who tried to flush down the toilet methamphetamine and several accessories with the drug.
“He failed,” said the police, adding that it was withdrawn 24 FL oz liquid methamphetamine and accessories.