Polina Logunova and Dmitri Stupka showed her daughter’s face
Girl debuted in the filming of advertising.
Ukrainian star wife Polina Logunova and Dmitri Stupka for the first time decided to show the face of his grown child.
So, the girl debuted in a commercial for one of the restaurants of Kiev. The proud parents first announced the filming of a two-year Bogdana in photoblog.
“My wife has already debut in a movie was! But my daughter, little movie star it happened today! I love it! It will surpass the parents and the entire family,” commented on a video Dmitry.
“I congratulate my greatest, unconditional love and my universe debut!” in turn, said Logunov.
Apparently, the famous parents are planning to grow from little Bogdana’s the real star of the Ukrainian cinema and television, so the girl will continue the work of the famous Ukrainian dynasty of actors.
Interestingly, Bogdan Stupka has even got its own page in Instagram and the first photo of the girl.